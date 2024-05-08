Bedford care home to launch community dementia café

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blakelands Lodge care home is launching a monthly Dementia Café to support those living with, or caring for those living with, dementia, in partnership with Marston Forest Healthcare and the Alzheimer’s Society in Bedfordshire.

On the last Tuesday of every month, the home – in Marston Moretaine – will serve refreshments and homemade cakes in the home’s vintage tearoom, which will provide a safe space for people to come together.

The first Dementia Café, which will take place on Tuesday, May 28, will see guest speaker Maggie Martin from the Alzheimer’s Society talk about signs and symptoms of dementia, and where to get support.

Vintage Tea Room at Blakelands Lodge

James Eeles-Feeney, the home manager at Blakelands Lodge, said: “We are delighted to team up with Marston Forest Healthcare and the Alzheimer’s Society to be able to offer this invaluable service. The Dementia Café will be a great opportunity for people affected by dementia and Alzheimer’s to meet up in our home and gain some valuable insight and support.”

Maggie Martin said: “One in three of us born today will go onto develop dementia in our lifetime. Getting a timely diagnosis gives us access to medications, therapies, and support that we might not otherwise be able to receive. It is critical that we understand the signs and symptoms of dementia, to support ourselves and our community.”

To find out more about Blakelands Lodge’s Dementia Café, call 01234 862629 or email [email protected].

