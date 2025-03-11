Bedford Bhangra classes hosts charity event for Comic Relief – Join the celebration

Bedford Bhangra Classes is set to bring the community together for an exciting charity event in support of Red Nose Day – Comic Relief. The event promises to be a vibrant celebration of culture, dance, and giving back, with all proceeds going directly to the renowned charity.

Organised by Aman Kaur and the Leicester Bhangra Classes team, the event aims to spread joy while raising funds for a great cause. Attendees will receive a free red nose upon arrival, symbolising the fun and spirit of Comic Relief. With 100% of donations going towards the charity, the event is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and make a difference.

“We’re thrilled to host this event and support Comic Relief,” said Aman Kaur. “It’s a wonderful way to celebrate our culture while contributing to an important cause. We hope to see strong community participation and generous donations.”

These classes are held at Bedford Sixth Form, Bromham Road, MK40 2BS, from 6:45 pm to 8 pm.

Hope to see you all there

