Bedford based actor takes on Camden Fringe

He's performing in an interactive slapstick comedy
By Ben PayneContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 15:58 BST
Captured during previous performance at the Farnham Maltings. Pictured Izzy Burton and Jack Collins.Captured during previous performance at the Farnham Maltings. Pictured Izzy Burton and Jack Collins.
A Bedford-based actor is set to perform at the Camden Fringe festival.

Ben Payne, a graduated actor from the University of the Creative Arts, is performing a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedy at the Camden Fringe, along with fellow actors Izzy Burton, Morgan Parker, Jack Ashley, Hannah Alcock, Jack Collins and Fraser Adams.

Performing at The Cockpit Theatre, near The Regents Park in Camden, as part of the illustrious Camden Fringe festival, the show 'An Obviously Very Sad Play' takes place at the wake of Philip Spanker. Raucous laughter awaits as each family member fights for the inheritance money, a scandalous affair reveals itself, a pregnant prostitute unexpectantly turns up and an old feral family member creates havoc both on and off stage in this creatively funny, and original show by the cast of 'Obviously a Theatre Company'.

Bedford based actor Ben PayneBedford based actor Ben Payne
An Obviously Very Sad Play is an interactive, slapstick comedy. From personalised name tags, to audience letters and a few special surprises, you decide how much you wish to participate!

Tickets are available on the Camden Fringe website, just search for 'An Obviously Very Sad Play'. Performances on August 14 and 15 at 7pm.