Bedford baker to appear on award-winning BBC One TV show: Make it at Market

Gavin Miller, 32, is a baker and cake decorator based in Marston Moretaine.

Originally from Flitwick, he trained as a classical violinist at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire before becoming box office manager for the London Philharmonic Orchestra.

A hobby baker for many years, Gavin launched his cake-making business in 2024 to boost his income and save for his first flat. After showcasing his creations on Instagram, he quickly built a following and was approached by a talent scout in spring 2024 with an opportunity to appear on season three of BBC One’s Make it at Market. The award-winning programme pairs aspiring makers and craftspeople with industry mentors, helping them turn their hobbies into full-time businesses.

Gavin filmed for the show at Waterperry Gardens in Oxford in summer 2024 before embarking on a project to grow his business, guided by industry mentor and UK World Chocolate Master, Ruth Hinks. The programme follows his journey as he builds his business before returning to Waterperry Gardens to reveal everything he’s learned—and how many sales he has made.

Gavin Miller, 32, from Bedfordshire

Gavin is set to become the first baker and cake decorator to appear on the programme, marking a new addition to its lineup of makers and craftspeople.

Make it at Market season three premieres on BBC One on Monday, March 3 at 3.45pm, with Gavin’s episode airing on Friday, March 21.