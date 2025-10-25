Bedford Arts Trail updated

Bedford Arts Trail leaflet

Eagle Gallery artist Jo Spyropoulos came up with the concept of the Bedford Arts Trail to make people more aware of the wide range of exciting arts venues offered in the town. Copies of first edition were soon exhausted so in 2025 Edition 2 was created.

The front and back cover feature Jo's paintings of Bedford. The main updates are inside the leaflet where the Arts Trail map and the venues it covers have been revised.

The new edition is now available to pick up at Eagle Gallery in St Peter's Street Bedford, and will be distributed widely to venues across the county.

The gallery is hosting a launch event for the new edition on Saturday 8 November from 11 am-3 pm and invites visitors to pop in for a delicious hot chocolate.