Become a vet at Whipsnade Zoo this February half term: Hands-on experience for kids in Bedfordshire

Whipsnade Zoo team show how to examine a (cuddly) turtle at Vets in Action

Young conservationists can be Vets in Action this February half term at Whipsnade Zoo

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Budding vets and conservationists can put their animal care skills to the test this February half term at Whipsnade Zoo - with Vets in Action, an exciting and immersive role-playing experience for children.

Curious youngsters can step into the role of a zoo vet, donning lab coats to join the action at the specially designed Zoo Vet Centre. Mini vets and vet nurses will learn all about the varied life of the zoo’s vet team and help to examine, diagnose and treat fluffy toy animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little ones can choose to see how vets would do a health check for Myra and Timba, the conservation zoo’s pair of endangered reticulated giraffe calves, or take on the role of forensic veterinarians to fight against illegal wildlife trade, to experience first-hand the diverse and fascinating work undertaken at the UK’s largest zoo.

Alongside the exciting role-play event, fascinating family talks and demonstrations will take visitors further behind the scenes, highlighting the extraordinary animal care provided by Whipsnade Zoo’s veterinary team.

Once their shift is over, families can explore the rest of the zoo’s beautiful 600-acre site, which is home to more than 10,000 animals. A great value day out for the family, Vets In Action and all extra activities are included with zoo entry. Book tickets online now at www.whipsnadezoo.org