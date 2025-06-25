BearFest comes to The Bear in Bedford

A weekend of music, community, and charity The Bear pub on the High Street, Bedford, is thrilled to announce BearFest, an unmissable weekend festival taking place on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th July, from midday to 11pm each day.

BearFest 2025 promises a vibrant celebration of live music, local talent, and community spirit, all in support of a vital cause: raising funds for a much needed defibrillator for the area.

Over the course of the weekend, more than 20 bands will take to the stage, offering a diverse line-up spanning rock, alternative, acoustic, and more. All acts are generously performing free of charge to help support this important fundraising effort.

Saturday’s line-up includes acts such as Dead Bait, Esca, The Greensands, Plateau, The Dog Cat Scene, Whiplash, Black Carrot, Speakeasy, Dan Bond, Luke Tuchscherer, Caroline Green, The Bloomfields, and more.

Sunday will feature Kerrank, St Leger, Bright Black, Carbon Daydreams, Weesy, The Barrys, Hey Danny Young, Jump the Broom, Mel Quinn, Leannann, The New York Hotels, Jon Lane, among others.

The event will be hosted by the ever-popular Danny Barton, well-known for his Wednesday jam sessions at The Bear. In addition to the music, BearFest will offer a raffle, face painting, and a unique auction where attendees can bid for Matt (from behind the bar) to cook a special dinner for the winner.

Entry is just £3 from midday to 6pm and £5 from 6pm onwards, with cash payment only. Once you’ve paid entry, you’re free to come and go throughout the day, making it easy to enjoy all the festivities at your own pace. Everyone is invited and families are welcome until 8pm.

All proceeds will go directly towards purchasing a defibrillator for the local community, addressing a critical need as the nearest device is currently located at the other end of the High Street.

Loz Hibberd, Landlady of The Bear, said, “We’re absolutely blown away by the generosity of all the bands giving up their time to play for free, and the support from our regulars and the wider Bedford community.

“BearFest isn’t just about great music, it’s about coming together to make a real difference. Every ticket, every raffle entry, every bit of fun helps us get closer to our goal of installing a defibrillator right here on the High Street. We can’t wait to welcome everyone for a weekend to remember!”

BearFest is set to be a highlight of Bedford’s summer calendar, a perfect blend of entertainment, community, and charity. Don’t miss out on the music, the fun, and the chance to help save lives.

For more information, please contact:

The Bear Pub, High Street, Bedford, 92 High street, Mk40 1NN