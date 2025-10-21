Be transported on the 80th anniversary of this first class love story

TWO strangers meet at a railway station - and one of the greatest love stories in British film history begins. Now the romance, humour and timeless themes of Brief Encounter will be brought to the stage of The Place Theatre, Bedford in an immersive evening like no other. Swan Theatre Company presents Still Life, the Noel Coward play on which the film was based, exactly 80 years to the day after the 1945 film was released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a chance meeting in a railway refreshment room, strangers Alec and Laura begin a brief but intense emotional affair, disrupting their otherwise conventional lives. It’s a story of head versus heart, duty versus desire and ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances, as the steam trains rushing through the station symbolise the fleeting nature of their doomed relationship.

From the moment you step into the foyer, you will be transported back to a 1930s/40s railway station. The entire theatre foyer will be dressed for the event, with sights, sounds and even smells from a bygone age to admire before the show. Get yourself a themed cocktail, or maybe have a chat with the station master. Feel free to dress the part, or just come along and enjoy the vintage atmosphere and live singing, which will all form part of your evening, before making your way into the theatre to enjoy this deeply touching, bittersweet romance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year is also the 200th anniversary of the birth of the modern railway, so it’s the perfect time to make The Place your destination this autumn.

Jude Stacy and Richard Rice-Grubb star as Laura and Alec in Still Life

Still Life will be performed from Tuesday 25th to Saturday 29th November 2025 at 7.30pm at The Place Theatre, Bradgate Road, Bedford, MK40 3DE. This is a one-act play lasting approximately an hour, but there will be entertainment in the foyer before the play starts, so you are advised to arrive for 7pm.

To book tickets visit: https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/still-life/