Be transported on the 80th anniversary of this first class love story
After a chance meeting in a railway refreshment room, strangers Alec and Laura begin a brief but intense emotional affair, disrupting their otherwise conventional lives. It’s a story of head versus heart, duty versus desire and ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances, as the steam trains rushing through the station symbolise the fleeting nature of their doomed relationship.
From the moment you step into the foyer, you will be transported back to a 1930s/40s railway station. The entire theatre foyer will be dressed for the event, with sights, sounds and even smells from a bygone age to admire before the show. Get yourself a themed cocktail, or maybe have a chat with the station master. Feel free to dress the part, or just come along and enjoy the vintage atmosphere and live singing, which will all form part of your evening, before making your way into the theatre to enjoy this deeply touching, bittersweet romance.
This year is also the 200th anniversary of the birth of the modern railway, so it’s the perfect time to make The Place your destination this autumn.
Still Life will be performed from Tuesday 25th to Saturday 29th November 2025 at 7.30pm at The Place Theatre, Bradgate Road, Bedford, MK40 3DE. This is a one-act play lasting approximately an hour, but there will be entertainment in the foyer before the play starts, so you are advised to arrive for 7pm.
To book tickets visit: https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/still-life/