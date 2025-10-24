Labyrinth Events, one of the UK's leading independent promoters, renowned for bringing dancefloors to the most unexpected locations, is excited to announce the hugely anticipated return of Tofte Manor’s summer series for 2026. Each year Labyrinth Open Air at Tofte Manor proudly brings must-see acts to an idyllic venue like no other. Next year is their most ambitious series yet and today, the first artist for 2026 can be revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following overwhelming demand from fans and one of the most memorable sets of 2025, Sasha & John Digweed return to Tofte Manor for a marathon 6-hour performance, confirmed to be their longest set together in 20 years! The UK dance legends have a loyal global following, celebrated for their transcendent DJ sets, seamless mixing, and total mastery behind the decks. This South UK summer exclusive will see the duo bring their signature hypnotic progressive house to the spectacular backdrop of Tofte Manor for what promises to be an unmissable experience.

Sasha & John Digweed at Tofte Manor 2025

John Digweed said, “The Tofte Manor party was one of the highlights of 2025 for me. Perfect venue, amazing crowd with the most incredible vibe from start to finish. It really doesn’t get any better than this. I can’t wait for next year's event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having delivered huge demand with sold-out shows at Tofte Manor ‘25, Hackney Church and Camden Roundhouse, Sasha & John Digweed have proven their unmatched ability to captivate audiences with their deep, emotional, and expertly crafted sets, full of hidden gems. In their only b2b set in the South of the UK next summer, the pair will mesmerise fans with specially curated selections across an expansive 6-hours. Attendees will also have the chance to explore Tofte Manor’s sacred labyrinth, modelled on the design of the ancient labyrinth in Chartres Cathedral, France, a meditative experience that brings a spiritual dimension to the festival’s sonic journey.

Having previously hosted Fatboy Slim Loves, Jungle Curates, Innervisions’ roaming Lost In A Moment party and even the worldwide debut of Fred again.., Tofte Manor has established itself as a treasured intimate hedonistic gathering for music fans from far and beyond, and one of the UK’s most exciting independent boutique music festivals. Over 18s only.

Since breaking through in the 90s with their groundbreaking Renaissance: The Mix Collection, Sasha & Digweed have been instrumental in defining the sound of trance and evolution of progressive house. The pair’s Northern Exposure series cemented their legacy, with Expeditions earning a place in Rolling Stone’s top 30 EDM albums of all time. Individually brilliant, and together unstoppable, they’re widely recognised as two of the most influential figures in underground electronic music.

Labyrinth Events co-founders Nick Castleman and Michael Dicks said, “Sasha & John’s set at Tofte Manor was one of our favourite dates, ever. The feedback from fans was so incredible, we knew within days of the event we had to get them back for summer 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve listened to all of your feedback from ‘25 and are already working hard behind the scenes to make Labyrinth Open Air at Tofte Manor better, refined and improved for 2026.

This is our 5th summer of shows at the venue and our first announcement, with more huge news coming very soon. We can’t wait to be back with you all there.”

Unapologetically disrupting the live electronic scene, Labyrinth Events continue to pave the way for an exciting and one-of-a-kind breed of must-attend live music experiences.

Fans of Sasha & John Digweed can sign up HERE for pre-sale tickets now, with pre-sale open from 30th October at 12pm, and any remaining general tickets available from 31st October at 12pm.