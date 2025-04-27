Award winning scuba diving centre in Kempston is celebrating its 1st Birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dive With Jimmy is celebrating its 1st Birthday

Dive With Jimmy, an award winning scuba diving centre in Kempston, is celebrating its first birthday on Monday 5th May and is inviting you to join them for an Open Day, 10.30am-2.30pm at the dive centre, to celebrate this great achievement.

In its first year Dive With Jimmy has welcomed many new customers and has taught courses to inspire new beginners as well as developing skills and building confidence in those that are looking for more underwater adventure.

In the last 12 months the scuba diving centre has been awarded status as an SSI Freediving Centre, an SSI Extended Range Centre, a BSAC Technical Diving Centre and has won the award for SSI Newcomer for 2024.

Jimmy diving in Cyprus

As well as courses, Dive With Jimmy offers equipment servicing, gas fills and has a small retail area on site for any diving needs.

Dive With Jimmy has certainly established its place within the local community. They run a pool night on a Tuesday evening at Robinson Pool and have supported local events such as the Bedford River Festival and Armed Forces Day.

It has been a fantastic year for Dive With Jimmy and they are looking forward to celebrating on 5th May. Please come along to find out more about them and to see how they can help you with your diving journey.

For more information at the diving centre, check out www.divewithjimmy.com, and for more information about the Open Day follow the link to their Facebook event: https://bit.ly/3EHSlUm.