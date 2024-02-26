Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pop-punk sensation Avril Lavigne is set to electrify audiences as she announces her highly anticipated tour hitting the British shores this summer. The Canadian singer -songwriter, known for her infectious hits like "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi," will be gracing the stage at Bedford Park with her unique blend of edgy vocals and high stage energy

Lavigne's tour is expected to be a celebration of her greatest hits, showcasing her evolution as an artist while staying true to her signature sound. Fans can anticipate a high-energy performance packed with nostalgia-inducing classics as well as fresh tracks.

The tour promises to be a must see event for fans and music aficionados alike, offering an unforgettable experience filled with anthemic choruses and raw emotion. With her unmistakable style and undeniable talent, Avril is ready to make her mark on the UK music scene again.