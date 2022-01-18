Trans civil servant shares her life as part of LGBTQ+ History Month at The Higgins Bedford

To celebrate LGBTQ+ History Month, the OUTing the Past Festival returns to The Higgins Bedford for the fifth year running.

A range of speakers and presentations will share the hidden histories and stories of the LGBTQ+ community on Saturday, February 26.

In Britain and the Pink Triangle, Rainer Schulze shares the hidden and forgotten history of the persecution of gay men in Nazi Germany, as well as exploring its impact on the Gay Liberation Movement in 1970s Britain.

Jacqui Gavin (© Jacqui Gavin)

Seni Seneviratne presents the untold story of male friendship and love across race, class and time in Unknown Soldier: Queering the 1939-45 Desert War, and shares a queer perspective on life for British soldiers during the 1943-5 desert war in North Africa through photography and poetry.

Many stories of Trans people have been undocumented, hidden and ignored, but in A Scott called Jacqui - An Autobiographical Monogram, Jacqui Gavin shares an autobiographical account of her life and experience as a trans activist and civil servant who has been a driving force to improve transgender issues across Whitehall and the wider workplace from 1967 to the present day.

Virtual visitors are encouraged to ask questions as there will be an informal Q&A with the speakers after each presentation.

The OUTing the Past Festival will run from 11am until 4pm on February 26 and is free to attend on Zoom.

Books written by Heinz Heger, a survivor of Nazi concentration camps who was imprisoned for homosexuality (© Rainer Schulze)