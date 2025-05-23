Free Edward Bawden exhibition opens this weekend at The Higgins Bedford
Edward Bawden (1903–1989) was renowned for his mastery of linocut printmaking, a humble medium he transformed into a sophisticated art form.
From his early experiments as a student at the Royal College of Art to his monumental linocuts of the 60s, Bawden earned the title of “Master of the Linocut”.
This free exhibition – which runs until next April – offers a rare glimpse into his skill and creative process through a selection of prints from the archive he donated to Bedford in the 80s. There will also be some newly acquired lino blocks gifted by his family.
His work includes striking depictions of places such as Kew Gardens, Brighton Pier, and London markets, showcasing bold, graphic designs that push the creative possibilities of the medium.
Bawden’s hope was for his life's work to remain together in Bedford, stating, “I must say I should feel immensely happy if I could be allowed to leave my remains to Bedford.” And he got his wish as The Higgins Bedford houses over 1,000 pieces.
