Ceramic cats inspired by John Bunyan’s legacy are purr-fect new addition at The Higgins Bedford

Two unique ceramic artworks, ‘Despair and Promise’, inspired by John Bunyan’s The Pilgrim’s Progress are set to go on display.

Created by award winning ceramicists Vicky Lindo and Bill Brookes, the pieces have been bought by the Cecil Higgins Art Gallery Collection.

The ceramic cats will be displayed permanently in The Edward Bawden Gallery alongside the tapestry that inspired them, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore Bunyan’s enduring legacy through contemporary art.

The ceramic cats bring Bunyan’s story vividly to life, with intricate illustrations depicting key moments from The Pilgrim’s Progress. From the fearsome Giant Despair and Apollyon on Despair to the golden Celestial City and Tree of Life on Promise, the artworks intertwine Bunyan’s narrative with Edward Bawden’s design elements, such as the iconic red journey line from his tapestry.

The unique ceramic cats inspired by John Bunyan’s legacy Inbox will be on display at The Higgins Bedford

The purchase celebrates Bedford Borough’s rich cultural heritage while connecting it to modern artistic interpretations.

Portfolio holder for customer experience, leisure and culture at Bedford Borough Council, Councillor Sarah Gallagher, said: “We are thrilled to welcome these extraordinary ceramic works by Vicky Lindo and Bill Brookes to The Higgins Bedford.

"Their creative interpretation of John Bunyan’s The Pilgrim’s Progress not only highlights Bedford’s historical significance but also reinforces our commitment to showcasing world-class art that resonates with our community.

“I encourage everyone in Bedford Borough to visit The Higgins and experience these stunning pieces firsthand. They are a testament to the power of art in preserving and reimagining our shared heritage.”

Funding of £4,800 for the ceramics came from The Arts Council England/V&A Purchase Grant Fund, with £1,200 from The Trustees of The Cecil Higgins Art Gallery.

