Andrea Bocelli’s concert film, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, which chronicles Bocelli’s three-day July concert event in Italy honouring his 30th anniversary in music, is set to be released in cinemas in the UK, starting on Saturday (November 16) at the Vue Bedford.

Journey to the Teatro del Silenzio (Theater of Silence) in Lajatico, a breathtaking natural amphitheater in Tuscany, as Andrea Bocelli returns to his hometown to mark his 30th anniversary with a three-day concert event attended by more than 30,000 guests from around the world.

The homecoming not only honors Bocelli’s illustrious career, but it holds profound significance for him - Teatro del Silenzio is the very place where his love of music first began and where he holds annual concerts paying homage to his Italian roots.

The once-in-a-lifetime concert showcases Bocelli’s beloved and genre-spanning repertoire, alongside captivating duets with an unprecedented cast of global superstars, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Brian May, Sofia Vergara, David Foster & Katharine McPhee, Matteo Bocelli, Sofia Carson, Lauren Daigle, Eros Ramazzotti, and more, as well as special appearances by Kim & Khloe Kardashian.

With extraordinary staging, production and visuals, set against a landscape of unparalleled beauty amongst the Tuscan hills, Andrea Bocelli’s sensational career comes to life in a truly unforgettable experience.