An unforgettable night of music with The Lincoln Noel Trio and the Standing In The Wings Songbirds

By Kathryn Rose
Contributor
Published 21st Apr 2025, 09:51 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2025, 09:56 BST
Get ready for an enchanting evening as The Lincoln Noel Trio teams up with the fabulous Standing In The Wings Songbirds for a heartwarming musical celebration at The Place Theatre, Bedford on Friday, May 25 at 7.30pm.

Audiences are invited to enjoy a night filled with timeless classics, soulful melodies, and uplifting stories—brought to life by the elegant jazz stylings of Lincoln Noel (The Maestro) leading his acclaimed jazz trio, with the stunning vocals of the Songbirds filling the air.

This is more than just a concert—it's a celebration of friendship, musical collaboration, and the joy that comes from sharing stories through song.

“It’s about connection,” says producer, Kathryn Rose. “This show is designed to lift your spirits and leave you walking out the door with a smile on your face and a song in your heart.”

Standing In The Wings Songbird, LaurenStanding In The Wings Songbird, Lauren
Whether you’re a lifelong jazz lover, a fan of musical theatre, or simply looking for a feel-good night out, this is one event not to miss.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, May 25.

Time: 7.30pm (Bar open from 7pm)

Lincoln Noel - The MaestroLincoln Noel - The Maestro
Venue: The Place Theatre, Bedford

Tickets: £20 (£17.50 concessions)

Box Office: https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/an-evening-with-the-lincoln-noel-trio/

Website: www.standinginthewings.co.uk

Book early to avoid disappointment—this magical night of music is set to be a sell-out!

