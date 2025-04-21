An unforgettable night of music with The Lincoln Noel Trio and the Standing In The Wings Songbirds
Audiences are invited to enjoy a night filled with timeless classics, soulful melodies, and uplifting stories—brought to life by the elegant jazz stylings of Lincoln Noel (The Maestro) leading his acclaimed jazz trio, with the stunning vocals of the Songbirds filling the air.
This is more than just a concert—it's a celebration of friendship, musical collaboration, and the joy that comes from sharing stories through song.
“It’s about connection,” says producer, Kathryn Rose. “This show is designed to lift your spirits and leave you walking out the door with a smile on your face and a song in your heart.”
Whether you’re a lifelong jazz lover, a fan of musical theatre, or simply looking for a feel-good night out, this is one event not to miss.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, May 25.
Time: 7.30pm (Bar open from 7pm)
Venue: The Place Theatre, Bedford
Tickets: £20 (£17.50 concessions)
Website: www.standinginthewings.co.uk
Book early to avoid disappointment—this magical night of music is set to be a sell-out!