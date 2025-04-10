An Evening with Barry Hayles

On Saturday 17th May, Arlesey Town Football Club invites you to join us for a very special evening with our former player and friend of the club, Barry Hayles. Barry has graced the game at almost every level there is, from non league, to Premier League and is a 10 cap international.

Don't miss this unique, one time only opportunity to hear Barry share tales of his League Titles, Promotions and Intertoto-Cup win, amongst anecdotes with the many of the incredible sporting personalities he has crossed paths with throughout his illustrious career.

Tickets are just £20.00 and are available via our website and our Ticket Shop at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/arlesey-town-football-club/t-xmkxzkj