An evening of clairvoyance with Philip Kinsella comes to Bedford

Join Bedford MS Therapy centre on Thursday, July 25 for an evening of clairvoyance with award winning psychic medium Philip Kinsella.

Doors open 6.30pm – start 7pm

Bedford MS Therapy Centre, Barkers Lane, Bedford, MK41 9RX

Tickets £15 p/p

Award winning psychic medium

Book online via the link below:

https://buytickets.at/bedordmstherapycentre/1248760

You can also buy tickets at reception or by emailing: [email protected]

Refreshments will be available to purchase.

