An evening of clairvoyance with Philip Kinsella comes to Bedford
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Join Bedford MS Therapy centre on Thursday, July 25 for an evening of clairvoyance with award winning psychic medium Philip Kinsella.
Doors open 6.30pm – start 7pm
Bedford MS Therapy Centre, Barkers Lane, Bedford, MK41 9RX
Tickets £15 p/p
Book online via the link below:
You can also buy tickets at reception or by emailing: [email protected]
Refreshments will be available to purchase.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.