Ampthill trio The Greensands mark debut single with hometown launch show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Greensands, a fresh alternative rock trio, are releasing their debut single Talking For The Rest Of The World out on July 19 and teenagers Jimmy, Jake, and George are celebrating with a special launch show in their own backyard of Ampthill.

The Stables at The White Hart, in the centre of a town more used to people browsing for antiques than getting their ears assaulted by live music, will be jumping to the sound of teen spirit on Thursday, July 18.

The boys made their debut on the main stages of the region’s favourite live venues in 2023, showcasing their infectious set of original material. Notably, they supported breakthrough Indie band The Clause at Bedford Esquires. This year marks a significant milestone for The Greensands: with Jimmy and George in their final year at school, this summer the band will also make their debut performance at this year’s CarFest, where they’ll hope to make their mark on the festival circuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the summer starts now for the band. A trip down to the big smoke for their first London show is coming up and after a well-received opening set at Amp Rewired last weekend (July 7), an all-day live music event that has replaced AmpRocks, and a trip to Luton this weekend (July 13) for Assembly Rising, which will be followed by the busy launch weekend, and a set on the Sunrise Stage on the Saturday of the Bedford River Festival. Another festival set at Old Town Live in Ware should see them ready to take on their biggest show to date – a Friday night slot at CarFest, hanging out with Johnny Marr and The Verve’s Richard Ashcroft no less.

Teenagers, from left, George, Jake and Jimmy

Autumn dates are nearly finalised, which will see the boys join up with their local contemporaries WKTD, DayBreak, Matty Ram and others for dates across the region.

Joining them at the White Hart will be indie-rock sensation Matty Ram, bringing his mix of jangly guitars and tongue-in-cheek lyricism. His single Pelly, a tribute to Luton Town FC legend Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, has seen him gain a large wave of attention in recent months, and his new single Tennis Courts is out now.

Sophie Hurley is another Bedfordshire teenager just starting out but who has already caught the attention of the BBC Introducing team and looks set for big things. Taking influences from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles, and Phoebe Bridgers, Sophie is a singer-songwriter with an indie edge. Sophie’s debut EP release, Time To Go Away, is out now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening the night are Black Ridge, formed out of the excellent Bedford Music Hub. The teenage outfit delivers impactful renditions of rock classics, along with a growing number of original tunes. Their repertoire features songs from esteemed artists such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens of the Stone Age, Foo Fighters, Nirvana and Radiohead.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets available in advance from their Instagram page: