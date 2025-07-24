Ampthill honours VJ80: Remembering our heroes' sacrifice in the Far East
Local organiser, Mariella Cook, hopes upcoming VJ80 Day will honour the men of Ampthill and the Beds & Herts Regiment who served in the Far East during World War II and who will be remembered for the sacrifice they made.
"Many faced brutal conditions in jungles and prison camps, especially after the fall of Singapore." Mariella wrote. "Some never returned. VJ Day, August 15, 1945, marked the end of their long suffering and the war itself."
"We honour their courage, their sacrifice, and their place in our town’s history. They are not forgotten."
Other special events planned for the VJ80 weekend include a commemorative service at Richmond Manor Care Home, where the High Sheriff and Mayor of Ampthill will be in attendance.
On Sunday, residents will be encouraged to "Celebrate Freedom" at the Old Sun pub, where Bedfordshire based Sea Shanty band Sloop Groggy Doggs will perform.
The afternoon of music will raise money for the RNLI Lifeboats charity.