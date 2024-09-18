Ampthill and Flitwick Timebank group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

‘What is Timebanking? Timebanking is a free exchange of time and skills. People give an hour of their time to help someone, and earn a ‘time-credit’ that can be exchanged for an hour of help for themselves. 1 hour = 1 time-credit. Almost any type of help can be offered and by anyone. So, for each hour you give, you get something back and an hour’s help from others. It’s easy, it’s fun and it’s free!

Covering Ampthill and Flitwick and surrounding areas, the Ampthill and Flitwick Timebank operates on the principle that for every hour a person contributes they receive the equivalent in time credits. So for every hour you 'deposit' in a timebank, by giving practical help or support to another member, you can 'withdraw' an hour of support for yourself.

1 Hour = 1 Timebank Credit

The great thing about Timebanking is that everyone has something to offer and everyone can take part no matter what skills or experience they have. Some of the skills and services shared in other Timebanks in Bedfordshire include:

Ampthill and Flitwick Timebanking community group

· Gardening

· Decorating/simple DIY

· Helping with housework

· Sewing/embroidery

· Learn a language

· Dog walking

· Befriending

· Taking someone shopping

· Photography

· Yoga

To name a few!

Something which you don't even think is a skill could be invaluable to another member. For example, companionship, having a chat or cup of coffee with a house bound member. Timebanking is open to everyone and everyone has something to offer - you'll be amazed at what you can do!

To become a member of the Ampthill and Flitwick Timebank call 07392 722296 to find out more today!

We look forward to welcoming you as a member of the Timebank.