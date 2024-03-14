Alliance Consulting, Bedford - Fundraising for Mental Health UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedford based business Alliance Consulting Group Ltd has been a dedicated partner to Mental Health UK since losing their company founder, Grant Mead to suicide in July 2021. Having seen first hand the devastating effects a mental health illness can impose, they are committed to raising funds and awareness for this hugely important cause.

Further to the success of their Family Fun Day in September 2023 which took place in Grant's home village of Thurleigh, Beds and raised over £2,000, the team are now preparing for their second fund raiser which they hope will be even bigger and better!

Kicking off at 2pm, food vendors will be available all day and into the evening along with a desserts truck and ice cream van. The children can expect to be entertained with a bouncy castle, fun fair, colouring competition, pamper stations and karaoke. There will also be football and rounders matches taking place throughout the day for kids and adults alike along with a tug of war. Karaoke will continue late into the evening when the raffle will also be drawn.

Family Fun Day

Alliance Consulting would welcome sponsors for the event from their local business community both through financial contributions and raffle prizes. Please contact either Maria Mazzei or Reda Mead on [email protected] or 01234 355311.