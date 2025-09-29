Alan Bennett's The Lady in the Van comes to The Place Bedford

First performed in 1999 this much loved play was described as "without doubt, the best new play of the year"

Alan Bennett writes, “After Miss Shepherd drove her van into my garden in 1974 friends used to ask me if I was planning to write a play about her. I wasn’t, but twenty-five years later I have.”

In The Lady in the Van, Alan Bennett draws on his notebooks and diaries to tell the story of an extraordinary woman who moved her van into his garden. She was always unpredictable and erratic. She came to stay for “a month or two” or “three months at the outside” – and she remained there for fifteen years.

You can catch The Lady in the Van at The Place Theatre, Bedford from 21st-25th October. Tickets available at https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/shows/the-lady-in-the-van/