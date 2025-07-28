Abu Dhabi F1 Watch Party

Bedford Town Football Club Hall (Layout subject to change)

Join us at Bedford Town Football Club on December 7, 2025 at 11:30 AM to watch the last F1 race of the season. Get ready for an experience filled with fun, celebrations, and good company. Don't miss out on the action - mark your calendars and invite your friends! See you there!

Going to be a night you won’t forget!!

It wont just be a big screen. A DJ will play from when the door opens at 11.30am before the race and will then commence after the race until midnight.

Food will be available throughout the evening with race themes and a section dedicated to any dietary requirements. The bar onsite has a wide range of available drinks from soft to alcoholic to keep you fuelled up throughout and after the race. There will also be cocktails dedicated to the F1 so give them a try.

A podium will be onsite for all photo opportunities so everyone can experience coming 1st. Will you set the fastest lap on our Scalextric track? The Winner gets a bottle of champagne at the end of the night. 🍾

Everyone who has a ticket will receive a paddock inspired pass to take home as a memory as well as your very own chequered flag.

ALL F1 fans are welcome, whether you are a new supporter or a die hard fan. It is a non profit night so all ticket sales will be going towards the event.

"I set this up as Abu Dhabi can be really expensive and I would love to meet more F1 fans as my family don’t watch the F1. I want it to be a positive experience for everyone to relax, meet new people and enjoy watching the last race together." - Amy (the organiser).

Book your tickets on Eventbrite now to secure your place as there is limited availability! Children ages 0-5yrs will be FREE! Please make us aware of the number of children as well as with any dietary requirements so we can make sure everyone is catered for.