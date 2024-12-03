A powerful play about grief, faith and the climate crisis comes to The Place Bedford

By Em Alleyne
Contributor
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 09:46 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 14:07 BST
A play set in The Fens and comes to The Place Bedford next year.

In 1631, The Fens, the flat area of land stretching from Cambridge to Norwich, were drained. In 2050, The Fens return to the sea. Two children play in the waterscape. They tell tales of a mythic Waterman, who scours the water for sunken parts. But, in the bitter struggle for survival, soon play adopts a more sinister note.

Meanwhile in Ely, 2023, a priest gets a visit from a woman haunted by prophetic dreams.

Called Forgotten in the Land of Egypt, it's a play about grief, faith, and the climate crisis; the crashing confluence of past and present; the refusal to heed the warnings we’re given. It’s a play about loneliness and the longing for human connection.

Forgotten in the Land of Egyptplaceholder image
Forgotten in the Land of Egypt

Content warning: Violence, bad language, discussion of suicide.

This production is in conjunction with the Sir Peter Shaffer, Charitable Foundation and Stage One.

You can buy tickets from here

The play is at The Place on February 27 at 7.30pm.

