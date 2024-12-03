A powerful play about grief, faith and the climate crisis comes to The Place Bedford
In 1631, The Fens, the flat area of land stretching from Cambridge to Norwich, were drained. In 2050, The Fens return to the sea. Two children play in the waterscape. They tell tales of a mythic Waterman, who scours the water for sunken parts. But, in the bitter struggle for survival, soon play adopts a more sinister note.
Meanwhile in Ely, 2023, a priest gets a visit from a woman haunted by prophetic dreams.
Called Forgotten in the Land of Egypt, it's a play about grief, faith, and the climate crisis; the crashing confluence of past and present; the refusal to heed the warnings we’re given. It’s a play about loneliness and the longing for human connection.
Content warning: Violence, bad language, discussion of suicide.
This production is in conjunction with the Sir Peter Shaffer, Charitable Foundation and Stage One.
The play is at The Place on February 27 at 7.30pm.