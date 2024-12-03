A powerful play about grief, faith and the climate crisis comes to The Place Bedford

A play set in The Fens and comes to The Place Bedford next year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1631, The Fens, the flat area of land stretching from Cambridge to Norwich, were drained. In 2050, The Fens return to the sea. Two children play in the waterscape. They tell tales of a mythic Waterman, who scours the water for sunken parts. But, in the bitter struggle for survival, soon play adopts a more sinister note.

Meanwhile in Ely, 2023, a priest gets a visit from a woman haunted by prophetic dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Called Forgotten in the Land of Egypt, it's a play about grief, faith, and the climate crisis; the crashing confluence of past and present; the refusal to heed the warnings we’re given. It’s a play about loneliness and the longing for human connection.

Forgotten in the Land of Egypt

Content warning: Violence, bad language, discussion of suicide.

This production is in conjunction with the Sir Peter Shaffer, Charitable Foundation and Stage One.

The play is at The Place on February 27 at 7.30pm.