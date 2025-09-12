A collaborative strategy for improving access to English Language in Bedford

“There will be no community without first communing” – Nora Bateson And communing* without communication is simply impossible.

Helping others learn English can help you understand the reasons behind their journeys and learn about the richness of cultures they come from. Of course, it will also help them to link with people who will welcome them into our communities.

Did you know, that in Bedford, there are migrants that have lived in the UK for over 30 years, but haven’t yet learned English?

This isn’t because they don’t want to. For many, it’s because they haven’t had the opportunity to be a part of a network that would introduce them to this learning.

PBIC Staff Away Day

The effects? People living in alienation and disconnection from both the community and essential services.

Instead, we could have a culture of vibrant communication and exchange of ideas leading to fuller understanding and connection between people from different backgrounds … Communing to form our community.

For that reason, we wanted to open opportunities for the people that cannot speak English, to be able to start their language learning journey in our classes.

If we want a strong community – we need to help them.

*To commune: to get very close to someone or something by exchangingfeelings or thoughts. (Cambridge Dictionary Definition)

Proposing an ESOL Strategy for Bedford Borough

According to the most recent Census data, around 880,000 people in the UK reported that they could not speak English well, or at all.

To address this, we need a strategic and inclusive approach to language learning. An approach that targets individuals who, for various reasons, never had the chance to develop their English skills, as well as for those who have started learning, but haven’t been able to continue whether due to funding restrictions or a lack of appropriate courses.

Here in Bedford, we are fortunate to have several providers offering ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) classes, including PBIC, Bedford College, BESA, ACCM UK, Noah, Kings Arms, Providence Chapel and others. However, there are still many residents eager to learn English who have yet to access these courses, often due to inadequate funding.

In recognition of the ongoing need for ESOL provision, PBIC is bringing together local providers, community groups, and stakeholders to contribute to the development of a coordinated ESOL Strategy for Bedford Borough.

This strategy’s aim is to improve access to ESOL provision for all who need it, strengthen collaboration between learning providers and public services while also raising awareness of the broader social and economic benefits of English language learning.

The first ESOL Strategy Meeting will be held on Thursday, 26th September 2025, from 12noon–2pm, at the John Bunyan Meeting House, Mill Street, Bedford MK40 3EU.

If you are part of an organisation or an individual that would like to get involved, please get in touch with us at [email protected].