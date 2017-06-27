Young trumpet star brings his jazzy style to Bedford Arms

The Bedford Arms welcomes top trumpeter Sean Gibbs to lead the weekly Monday Night Jazz session next week.

After growing up playing with ensembles such as The Tommy Smith Youth Jazz Orchestra and The National Youth Jazz Orchestra of Scotland, Sean enrolled on the BMus (hons) jazz course at Birmingham Conservatoire aged 18. He graduated from the course with first class honours in June 2015.

Sean is now in demand as a performer across the UK and abroad. In addition to leading his own band Fervour and the Birmingham Jazz Orchestra, he is a member of the Scottish National Jazz Orchestra, with whom he has performed with guest soloists such as Joe Locke, Kenny Washington and Mike Mainieri, rock-infusedbrass band Young Pilgrims, modern soul group Antelope and the Stella Roberts Sextet. He has also played with acts including Jim Rattigan’s Pavillon, Eliza Carthy’s Wayward Band and the Mike Fletcher Jazz Orchestra.

Peter Bacon of London Jazz News said: “When I spot Sean Gibbs in a band my spirits lift; I know there will be spot-on ensemble playing and expertly turned, beautifully toned solos.”

The music starts at 8.30pm, with suggested contributions of £5 per person.