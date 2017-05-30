World premiere in Sharnbrook of a musical set in post-apocalyptic world

An epic tale of forbidden love, hope and intrigue in a brave new world comes to Sharnbrook Mill Theatre next week.

Cloud, a new musical, will receive its world premiere at the venue, where it will run from Monday June 5 to Saturday June 10.

It is set in a future where the human race has left a dying Earth. Small colonies tried to survive on other planets, but only one tribe remains, on the tempestuous Cloud.

The musical tells a story of hardship, hope, and conflicted love, and will be performed by a 40-strong company, featuring some of Bedfordshire’s finest talent. The stage will be transformed into a rocky seascape, with crags and caves, bizarre creatures and raging sea storms.

Cloud boasts soaring ensemble work, passionate solos and duets, including tribal hakas, young fishers swinging ropes and young sirens swinging their hips.

The show has been created by Kaye Vincent and Kaye Tompkins and is described as “a tale of human resilience and the will to survive”.

Tickets cost from £8 to £13.

Visit www.sharnbrookmilltheatre.co.uk or buy in person from Twinkle Twinkle Boutique, High Street, Sharnbrook.