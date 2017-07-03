World-class talent comes to Bedford Arms jazz night

One of Britain’s leading vocalists is the special guest at the weekly jazz session at the Bedford Arms on Monday.

Anita Wardell is noted for her captivating vocal improvisations and ‘vocalese ‘lyrics to instrumental solos, using the voice as her instrument.

Jazzwise Magazine has called her “energetic and inventive” while The Guardian proclaimed her “a model of the jazz singer’s art”, highlighting her clarity, improvisational skills and emotional resonance.

Her latest album, The Road, was released in summer 2013. In the same year she won the Best Vocalist category in the British Jazz Awards.

Born in Guildford, Surrey, Anita moved to Australia with her family as a child. Anita’s formative years were spent soaking up the Rodgers and Hammerstein and Cole Porter classics. She also explored her father’s collection of big band albums by Duke Ellington, Count Basie and many more.

During her teens, she started to get to grips with the complexities of modern jazz when she discovered Clifford Brown, Cannonball Adderley, Miles Davis and Charlie Parker, while learning her vocal craft from greats like Ella Fitzgerald.

Music starts at 8.30pm, with suggested contributions of £5 per person.