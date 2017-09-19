Unleashing the animals with two shows coming to Quarry

Those who love theatre shows with animals will be well catered for with two shows coming to The Quarry Theatre in Bedford.

In Our Hands is performed tonight (Thursday) while Me... is played on Saturday night.

The former features Alf, a trawler fisherman whose experience, camaraderie and loyalty have put him and his boat at the top of the game. But times are changing and so is the industry. How will Alf adapt in order to survive?

Follow a fish’s journey from sea to plate, watch a seagull’s ridiculous attempt to find food and witness a father and son reunite.

The show features innovative puppetry, a striking set and an original score, and sees Alf go from the depths of despair to rise again and rescue the life he loves.

Meanwhile in Me... the world is a very big place, especially for a tiny baby penguin who is just finding his feet.

The shimmering stars and glistening snow spin around our little hero, while the mountains tower high and the wind rushes to and fro.

And although baby penguin may be small, his family know he’s the biggest thing of all.

This early years’ favourite is a lovely and touching story about a parent and their love for their child by much loved children’s author Emma Dodd.

The show is designed for children aged two and above.

For further information about either of the shows or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 01234 362337 or visit www.quarrytheatre.org.uk