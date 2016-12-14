Two top veterans combine at last jazz session of the year at the Bedford Arms

Two jazz musicians in demand across the country play at the last weekly session of the year at the Bedford Arms in Bromham on Monday, December 19.

Tenor saxophonist Frank Griffith was born in Eugene, Oregon, in 1959, and lived in New York from 1980 to 1995.

While there he worked with Ron Carter, Jon Hendricks and Jack McDuff and played lead alto with the Glenn Miller Orchestra for a nationwide tour in 1984. He has also worked with the orchestras of Toshiko Akiyoshi, Mel Lewis, Buddy Rich and Mel Torme.

He will be joined by singer/songwriter and keyboardist Charlie Wood, whose eclectic musical style incorporates elements of jazz, blues, traditional r&b and popular music.

Born in Memphis in 1967, Charlie spent many years there performing nightly with his Hammond organ trio in a long-standing residency at King’s Palace on Beale Street, attracting impromptu sit-ins from BB King, Georgie Fame and many others. In October 2014, Wood became the 136th recipient of a Brass Note on Beale Street, the Memphis equivalent of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Now living in the UK with his wife, singer Jacqui Dankworth, Charlie continues touring and recording regularly.

The music starts at 8.30pm with £5 donations invited.