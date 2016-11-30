Two plays in one night at Bedford venue to mark company’s decade of success

A pair of one-act plays with a common theme comes to The Place in Bedford on Saturday, December 3.

Impact is presented by theatre company Clap Trap Productions, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The plays have been written especially for the company by Tom Needham and Libby Pearson and tell very different stories of how an accident becomes a defining moment for a family.

Each play has its own cast of characters, its own defining events and its own dramatic outcomes. The stories are connected by the way each family is initially drawn together by tragedy and then sorely tested by the questions that have to be asked, the truth and lies they reveal and the life-changing decisions that have to be made.

Cal Stockbridge, a founding member of Clap Trap, said: “We’re thrilled to be marking ten years of touring with these two new pieces of work and we look forward to many more years creating and touring intimate, engaging theatre for as wide an audience as possible.”

Impact starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 or £8.50 for concessions. The show is not suitable for children.

Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk or call the theatre on 01234 354321 to book or for more information about the show.