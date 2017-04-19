Transformational theatre on Bedford stage in Kafka classic Metamorphosis

Kafka’s absurdist classic Metamorphisis scuttles on the stage in Bedford next month in an adaptation by a treasured British playwright.

The story casts its eyes over the norms of society, illustrating the alienation of one painfully normal individual with deft surrealism.

One of the most resonantly strange stories ever brought to stage, telling of a man who wakes from uneasy dreams to find himself transformed into a giant insect, the tale has been adaptated by Steven Berkoff, who plunges into the extremity of Kafka’s dark humour and reveals a tremulous human heart.

The show is presented by Theatrical Niche, using the company’s signature touches of physical theatre and grotesque Puppetry.

Spokeswoman Venetia Trigg said “The examination of societal identity and alienation in a highly absurdist manner makes this unmissable show both hugely relevant to the world today, and bitterly funny.”

The show comes to The Place on Friday May 5 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 or £8.50 for concessions. Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk to book.