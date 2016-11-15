Top young talent from London comes to the Bedford Arms

Some of the best young jazz musicians in London will play at the Bedford Arms in Bromham Road on Monday.

In the absence of host Mark Hale, drummer Dave Storey will lead the weekly session with his trio.

The group exploresa wide mix of jazz repertoire, aiming for interaction, intensity and playfulness. The music ranges from soothing ballads to furious up-tempo tunes.

Dave has recorded and gig ged with many of the UK’s top jazz artists, including Ivo Neame, Chris Batchelor, Hannes Riepler and guitarist Mike Outram. He also plays in some of the finest up-and-coming groups, regularly performing at top UK venue’s such as Ronnie Scott’s and The Vortex.

This dynamic trio will be completed by two of London’s finest and most in demand players, multi-instrumentalist James Allsopp and double bassist Fergus Ireland. Both composers and leaders in their own right, they bring a wealth of experience through years of playing with many of the world’s top musicians such as Kenny Wheeler, Django Bates, Stan Sulzmann and Jamie Cullum.

The music starts at 8.30pm with suggested contributions £5 to pay the musicians a fee for their performance.