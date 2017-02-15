Top trio bring a jazzy flavour to Monday at Bedford Arms

Tenor sax, guitar and bass combine at the Bedford Arms on Monday night for its next weekly jazz session.

Saxophonist Luca Stoll was born in Switzerland but spent six months New York when he was 18, having already fallen in love with jazz.

He attended the Barry Harris workshop, and moved permanently to the city in 2005, sitting in with Branford Marsalis at the Village Vanguard. He has performed at venues including Smalls, Fat Cat, Kitano and Little Branch.

Rooted in traditional American jazz of the 1940s, guitarist Ofer Landsburg has been influenced by the likes of Charlie Parker, Bud Powell, Dizzy Gillespie and Art Tatum. He moved to New York at the age of 17, performing regularly alongside various acclaimed musicians, including pianist Frank Hewitt, drummer Jimmy Lovelace, pianist Gil Coggins and drummer Jimmy Wormworth.

Jeremy Brown is one of the leading bass players in the UK. He has been a regular member of the Peter King Quartet and of Gerard Presencer’s Platypus, and has worked with stars such as Louis Stewart, Johnny Griffi and Art Farmer

The music starts at 8.30pm with suggested contributions £5 per person to ensure the musicians receive a fair payment for their performance.