Top talent from Australia to jazz up Monday night in town

Multiple award-winning Australian jazz vocalist Michelle Nicolle performs at the Bedford Arms in Bromham Road on Monday.

Known for her ability to get right to the heart of a song, as well as being an accomplished improviser, Michelle has continually developed and nurtured her art form with the help of her quartet.

As well as releasing seven CDs, the MNQuartet has toured extensively throughout Australia and internationally to South Korea, Finland, and Czech Republic last year.

Michelle won the Australian Entertainment Industry’s Mo Award in 2001, 2003 and 2004 and the National Jazz Award in 1998. She was also a winner and finalist in the Australian Recording Industry Awards in 2001 and 2004.

Kurt Elling asked Michelle to guest with him for his two concerts with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra in May 2015.

Kurt said: “I have loved Michelle Nicolle’s singing perpetually and without ceasing since first I heard her. Michelle is a singer born to sing, born to charm, enlighten and seduce through music.”

Joining Michelle will be Rob Barron at the piano, Jeremy Brown on double bass and Mark Hale at the drums. Music starts at 8.30pm with £5 contributions suggested.