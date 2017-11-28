Top-class variety show in Sharnbrook set to raise money for vital cause

Opera, magic, street dance and more feature in a music hall and variety show in Sharnbrook this weekend to raise money for a good cause.

The show features local talent and performers from further afield. Among those taking part are Donna Lennard, whose professional credits include performances at Glyndebourne Opera and The Royal Opera House, and magician Eddie Farmer, who sold out his show at the Edinburgh Fringe this year.

The evening will raise money for Prostate Cancer UK, after an appeal from Barry Thompson, a friend of the Sharnbrook Mill Theatre, where the show will be staged.

Barry said: “When I was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year, it left me feeling numb and isolated.

“I have received amazing treatment and, although it was long and tiring, the cancer is now hopefully under control. It was during a discussion with my urologist, when we looked at the various options, when I thought to myself that I would do something practical to help battle this pernicious disease.”

The show takes place on Saturday, December 2, starting at 7.30pm. It will be compered by Tony Dibbin of Radio Gold.

Tickets cost £15. Visit www.sharnbrookmilltheatre.co.uk to book or for details.