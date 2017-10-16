Time to rock and roll around the Corn Exhange with show

An array of classic hits from the golden era of music comes to the Corn Exchange in Bedford this weekend.

Lipstick On Your Collar follows the birth of rock‘n’roll through to the beat group sounds of the British Invasion and beyond, with tight harmonies and plenty of dancing in the aisles.

The show will include hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Brenda Lee, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black, Sandi Shaw and many more musical legends.

Lead singer Nicola Seeking-Smith said: “We’re really excited to be bringing Lipstick on Your Collar back to Bedford.

“Our band contains some of the country’s top musicians and singers, all of whom are massive fans of the era so we’re extremely proud of the show. The ‘50s and ‘60s are such an iconic period of time and we hope that our portrayal of this fantastic music will have people singing along and dancing in the aisles.”

Taking inspiration from the iconic fashion and style of the time and performed by a full live band, the two hour show features nostalgic video footage throughout.

It takes to the stage on Saturday October 21. Tickets cost £18. Call 01234 718044 to book or for more information.