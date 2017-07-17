Thought-provoking theatre on way to Bedfringe festival

Theatre shows for a range of tastes and ages form a large part of the Bedfringe festival this weekend.

Highlights include Murder, She Didn’t Write, in which the audience become the author and watch their very own Agatha Christie-inspired masterpiece unfold on stage.

The evening promises hilarity and suspense as improvised theatre company Degrees of Error expertly combine the tension of a classic murder mystery with quick-witted improv, as killer jokes mingle with cold-blooded killers. It takes to the stage on Sunday July 23 at 5pm.

Produced by a collective of students from the University of Bedfordshire’, Weblies 2K17 investigates our relationship with all things social media. Join a journey from email to Twitter. The show is an immersive, interactive performance with virtual elements for all to enjoy. It takes place on Saturday July 22 at 3.10pm.

Waving Goodbye is an emotionally charged black comedy which asks fundamental questions about existence and our relationships with each other. It takes to the stage on Saturday July 22 at 1.30pm.

