Youthful discovery in new award-winning musical in Bedford

Bedford Marianettes present their first youth production in more than 20 years this month.

Spring Awakening is a musical exploring the journey from adolescence to adulthood, fusing morality, sexuality and rock’n’roll.

The show, which originally opened in 2006, has won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and boasts what Entertianment Weekly described at the time as “the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade”.

Based on Frank Wedekind’s groundbreaking and controversial play, first performed in 1906, it is set in 1891. Headstrong Melchior and naive Wendla stumble into each other’s’ arms, while anxious Moritz struggles to live up to the stringent expectations of society. With only each other for guidance, this group of young

men and women travel the fraught and rocky path of adolescence, discovering themselves along the way.

The production will raise money for Brook Bedford and Sue Ryder St Johns Hospice, Moggerhanger.

It will be staged at Trinity Arts and Leisure, Bromham Road, Bedford, from Tuesday to Saturday September 19 to 23. This show contains adult themes and is not suitable for young children.

Call 07832 845 783 to book.