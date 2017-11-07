Warm and stylish work on Bedford stage about encountering different lives

A play which looks at the humanity found in unlikely situations comes to Bedford next week.

Swan Theatre Company presents The Night Alive, by Conor McPherson at the Place from Tuesday, November 14 to Saturday, November 18.

It tells the story of Tommy, who is described as “not a bad man” and is renting a room in his uncle’s house, rolling from one get-rich-quick scheme to another with his pal, Doc.

Then, one day he comes to the aid of Aimee, who is struggling through life the only way she knows.

Their past won’t let go easily, but together there’s a glimmer of hope they could make something more of their lives – something extraordinary, perhaps.

The Night Alive premiered at the Donmar Warehouse in 2013, before transferring to New York. It was named Best New Play at the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards 2014.

Swan Theatre Company secretary, Lissy Mal, described it as “a warm and stylish play that deftly mines the humanity to be found in the most unlikely situations”.

The play stars Frank Spackman, Elena Ruggeri, Gareth Frow, David Midlane and Logan Jones.

Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk/tickets to book.