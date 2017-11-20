Satirical political favourite given a contemporary twist in Stewartby show

A classic TV comedy will take to the stage in Stewartby next week, courtesy of Ampthill and Flitwick Dramatic Society.

Yes, Prime Minister, by Anthony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, runs at the village hall from Thursday, November 30, to Saturday, December 2.

The writers reunited to pen the stage version, which proved a sell-out hit in the West End in 2010.

Director Helen Morris has given the play a contemporary feel, keeping with the current political climate whereby the leading roles are played by women, rather than men.

Deborah Healy takes on the role of the somewhat incompetent Prime Minister and Samantha Golton is the devious power hungry Cabinet Secretary, the character Sir Humphrey in the TV series.

In supporting roles are Scott Younger as the Principal Private Secretary, a rather naive young man in the harsh world of politics, and Tracey Callan as an ambitious and ruthless Special Policy Advisor.

The show starts at 7.30pm each evening.

Tickets cost £9 or £7 for concessions.

Visit www.afds.co.uk to book.