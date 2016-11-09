Revived Ayckbourn comedy at Milton Keynes

Actor Robert Powell appears in a revived version of Alan Ayckbourn’s first West End success, which is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre.

Relatively Speaking runs from Monday to Saturday, November 14 to 19, and also stars Liza Goddard.

Greg only met Ginny a month ago but has already made up his mind that she’s the girl for him.

When she tells him that she’s going to visit her parents, he decides this is the moment to ask her father for his daughter’s hand.

Discovering a scribbled address, he follows her to Buckinghamshire where he finds Philip and Sheila enjoying a peaceful Sunday morning breakfast in the garden, but the only thing is – they’re not Ginny’s parents.

Robert Powell received multiple awards and a BAFTA nomination for his portrayal of Jesus in Franco Zefferelli’s Jesus of Nazareth.

His extensive stage performances include a role in King Charles III which visited Milton Keynes Theatre on its most recent tour.

Relatively Speaking can be seen at 7.30pm each night of the week-long run with matinee performances at 2.30pm on Wednesday, November 16, and Saturday, November 19.

Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or by visiting www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes.