Powerful play probing inner lives comes to Bedford stage

A powerful play about love, loss, escaping, belonging and knowing who we are comes to The Place next week.

Bedford Drama Company presents Kindertransport at the venue from Wednesday October 18 to Saturday October 21.

The play tells of Faith, who is leaving home. She’s in her mother’s attic looking for crockery and cutlery for her new flat. But her curiosity leads her to discover something far more devastating – the truth about her mother.

Between November 1938 and the outbreak of WWII over 10,000 German, Austrian, Czech and Polish children, mainly Jewish, arrived in Britain, without their parents. Many never saw their families again. Many went on to become important figures in British life, from Lord ‘Alf’ Dubs, former Labour MP and himself a prominent campaigner for refugees, to Edward Mendelsohn, architect and theatre designer.

Playwright Diane Samuels said: “Kindertransport, the event, is entirely distinct from Kindertransport, the play. I do not attempt to speak for those who actually travelled on the trains as children.

“My play does focus on a particular happening at a particular time, yet it also taps into a universal human experience, that of a mother’s separation from her child. Most of all my focus when writing the play is to probe the inner life where memory is shaped by trauma, history meets story, in order to gain psychological and emotional insight into how a damaged psyche can survive, possibly recover, and whether there might ever be an opportunity to thrive.”

