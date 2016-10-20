Memories in Milton Keynes

An absolutely purr-fect musical is bound to be packed full of much loved songs when it visits Milton Keynes Theatre next week.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking 2015 Olivier award nominated musical Cats returns to Milton Keynes Theatre from Monday October 24 until Saturday October 29.

Based on T. S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, Cats first returned to the West End in December2014 reuniting the original creative team including director Trevor Nunn, associate director and choreographer Gillian Lynne, designer John Napier and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber.

On just one special night of the year, all Jellicle cats meet at the Jellicle Ball where Old Deuteronomy, their wise and benevolent leader, makes the Jellicle choice and announces which of them will go up to The Heaviside Layer and be reborn into a whole new Jellicle life.

Cats, one of the longest-running shows in West End and on Broadway, received its world premiere at the New London Theatre in 1981 where it played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances.

The production was the winner of the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for best musical.

In 1983 the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony awards including best musical, and ran for 18 years.

Both the original London and Broadway cast recordings won Grammy Awards for Best Cast Album.

The classic Lloyd Webber score includes Memory which has been recorded by over 150 artists from Barbra Streisand and Johnny Mathis to Liberace and Barry Manilow.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0844 871 7652 or alternatively visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes. They are available from £15.