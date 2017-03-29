Lord of the Dance returns to Milton Keynes

Fresh from successful runs at theatres all over the world, the latest tour by popular choreographer Michael Flatley comes to Milton Keynes Theatre.

Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games comes to the venue from Tuesday to Sunday April 4 to 9 as part of a UK tour.

The show has continued to thrill audiences around the globe with its intoxicating mix of dance and music that fuses the traditional with the contemporary in a classic tale that showcases the exceptional talent of the cast.

“I’m blown away by the remarkable talent and abilities of the great cast we’ve gathered and delighted to return to the UK where we started out 20 years ago” says Flatley.

Celebrating 20 years since he debuted Lord of the Dance, Flatley’s UK tour will star his protégés James Keegan, Morgan Comer and Mathew Smith in the role of the Lord of the Dance.

The show is produced, choreographed and directed by Michael Flatley.

His name and Lord of the Dance brand have become synonymous with spectacular artistry and grand scale productions that have mesmerized audiences around the globe.

With all the precision and thrills of the original, Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games features new staging, cutting edge technology, new costumes and choreography, world champion acrobats and 40 of the world’s most outstanding young performers all directed by Michael Flatley.

With new music by composer Gerard Fahy, this latest iteration combines the best of tradition with all the excitement of new music and dance.

Performances take place at 8pm each evening of the six day run with additional matinee productions at 2.30pm on both Saturday and Sunday April 8 and 9.

Tickets for the show can be booked by calling the box office on 0844 871 7652 or by visiting www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes.