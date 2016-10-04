Kipling’s powerful tale to get a bold and physical retelling in Bedford

Bold physicality, classic text and original music combine in an acclaimed play coming to Bedford on Friday October 14.

The Man Who Would Be King is based on Rudyard Kipling’s debut novella and received glowing reviews at the 2014 Edinburgh Festival.

It tells the story of Peachy Carnehan and Daniel Dravot, soldiers-for-hire amidst the shifting borders of the Middle East. Tired of the mercenary life, Peachy and Daniel have come up with a plan, head to Northern Afghanistan, enslave the natives, and install themselves as kings. Among the themes it explores is Britain’s place in the world today.

The production is presented by Dawn State Theatre Company. Christopher Birks, who plays the roles of Kipling and Dravot, has extensive theatre credits and has appeared in the ITV drama Mr Selfridge.

Dan Nicholson plays the role of Peachy. He is a founding member of Dawn State Theatre Company and composes all original music for the company. His other theatre credits include Amadeus and The Cut.

The show starts at 7.30pm and is suitable for ages 12 and above. Tickets cost £10 or £8.50 for concessions.

Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk or call 01234 354321 to book or for more information.