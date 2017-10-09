Hot young star Nathan Caton in Bedford for comedy night

Castle Comedy is bringing one of the fastest rising names in UK comedy to Bedford on Thursday October 12.

The Gordon Arms Ent Shed plays host to Nathan Caton, whose charismatic and laidback style of stand up has seen him quickly establish himself on the UK comedy circuit.

Nathan’s award-winning combination of personal and topical anecdotes has led to appearances on Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, Comedy Central at The Comedy Store, Russell Howard’s Good News and his own BBC Radio 4 sitcom Can’t Tell Nathan Caton Nothing!.

Also on the bill is Tom Toal. TT, as he likes to be known, is a comedian, actor and writer hailing from the South East London area of Bexleyheath. He is known as a down-to-earth comic with impressive routines. TT became an Amused Moose Best Comedy Show finalist for his solo Edinburgh Festival Fringe show, Prequel, in 2014 and he supported Rob Brydon on his 2017 UK tour.

The show will feature full support and is hosted by Bedford favourite, Paul Revill.

Doors open 7.30pm and the show starts at 8.15pm.

Tickets cost £10 or £8 for students.

Vall 07736 060541 or visit www.castlecomedy.co.uk to book.