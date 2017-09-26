Hear a top duo play classical works like never before in Bedford

A pair of internationally acclaimed concert pianists with a wicked sense of humour bring their crowd-pleasing show to Bedford this week.

The Edinburgh-based duo Worbey & Farrell have performed in more than 120 countries and achieved millions of hits on YouTube with their remarkable piano playing and barnstorming blend of humour.

The accredited Steinway ensemble bring their arrangements of the world’s greatest music to Bedford.

Audience members are promised exhilarating rhapsodies, dazzling toccatas, beguiling boogie-woogies and sensational piano-playing.

The programme will include favourites such as Saint-Saën’s Carnival of the Animals, Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor, Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and many more.

Sean Rafferty of BBC Radio 3 has hailed their “impressive virtuosity and artistry, truly unique and entertaining” performance, adding: “I can think of no better way to draw new audiences to classical music.”

Conductor Carl Davis has described them as “terrific fun”.

Worbey & Farrell perform at the Quarry Theatre on Thursday, September 28.

Call 01234 362269 to book.