Fast-paced retelling of Dr Faustus on Bedford stage

Christopher Marlowe’s morality play Dr Faustus gets a high-energy makeover at The Place in Bedford on Thursday October 6.

Theatrical Niche, known for its adaptations of classic texts, brings its signature physical theatre to the 16th-century work.

Featuring puppetry and circus artistry, the fast-moving and faithful adaptation, is suitable for ages 12 years and above.

The play tells how Faustus, while studying the black arts, summons Mephistopheles, the devil’s right-hand man. Despite his warning, Faustus sells her soul to his boss Lucifer, in exchange for 24 years of service.

The pact is signed and together they venture though the years, meeting men and monsters. When her time is up Faustus greatly fears her impending death, blaming her companion for ensnaring her. But the deal was signed in blood and there is no escape for Faustus.

Adapter and director Venetia Twigg said: “It’s hugely rewarding taking these great plays and adapting them for today’s audiences. These texts are classic for a reason - they illustrate the very material of what it is to be flawed and human.

“Audiences have really embraced our approach, which is very gratifying.”

The cast is Rayo Patel, Alice Sillett, Matthew Springett and Charlotte Watson.

Theatrical Niche is known for embracing wide-ranging theatrical techniques, practitioners and texts from across the globe.

Tickets cost £10 or £8.50 for concessions. Call 01234 354321 or see www.theplacebedford.org.uk to book.